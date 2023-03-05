 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Optimism pushes pistachio acreage higher — but how much is too much?

20210816-bc-pistachios

In this file photo from August 2021, pistachios are almost ready for harvest at the 593-acre pistachio orchard of Jean E.C. Laborde off Teale Road.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Like digging into a bag of nuts that's supposed to last through the week, local pistachio growers may soon have to decide what's the proper balance between their own appetite and what constitutes a sustainable supply.

The latest industry data shows bearing acreage across the state jumped by a fifth between 2020 and 2022 to reach 446,000 acres, bolstering projections that pistachios will continue to see the fastest growth among nut trees in California.

Coronavirus Cases