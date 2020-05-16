Optimal Hospice, Houchin Community Blood Bank and local churches are teaming up in a Caring Through Giving blood donation campaign that will take place over four weeks.
The campaign will kick off at 9 a.m. Friday at the blood bank location at 11515 Bolthouse Drive, where staff and volunteers from Optimal Hospice will donate blood.
The donation drive will take place May 29 through June 19. Donors are encouraged to make appointments at HCBB.com but can also go to one of the six churches on their scheduled day and sign in to give.
According to a joint news release, the idea is to give people "who may have felt isolated and helpless for the past several weeks, a safe and life-giving activity to rally behind."
The drive, the brainchild of Optimal Hospice Chaplain Lorenzo Botello, aims to replenish blood supplies due to a decline in donations during the pandemic; give people a sense of purpose; and conduct it in places that allow for social distancing and can accommodate Houchin's mobile donation vehicles.
All to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the schedule is:
• Friday, May 29, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Road
• Friday, June 5, Riverlakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive
• Monday, June 8, Grace Baptist Church, 2550 Jewetta Ave.
• Tuesday, June 9, Resurrection Church, 48 Manor St.
• Monday, June 15, The Rock Church, 1400 Norris Road
• Friday, June 19, Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave.
