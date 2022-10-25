Opposite sides find common ground on oil debate

It was a difficult conversation everyone agreed needed to happen. When finally it did, on Tuesday morning in front of hundreds of influential leaders in government and business gathered in downtown Bakersfield, common ground wasn't so hard to find after all.
They didn't see eye-to-eye on everything, but in the first such encounter anyone could remember, a representative of one of Kern County's most prominent social justice groups appeared to agree with an oil industry official that resolving their differences will require greater public awareness of the issues, better transparency and reliance on actual data.
In a sense, both also acknowledged that tradeoffs will be necessary as California's climate goals force painful changes to Kern's oil-driven economy — and that their discussion was long overdue.
"It could not have gotten better," moderator Siva Gunda, vice chair of the California Energy Commission, said after moderating Tuesday's "Finding Common Ground" panel as part of Kern Community College District's California Economic Pre-Summit Institute, which concludes Wednesday afternoon at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.
The panel was probably the most anticipated of the event, bringing together representatives of two constituencies that, in recent years, have clashed on matters of oil regulation, policy and permitting.
How well they're able to get along in the years ahead, as various players position the county for a brighter future in renewable energy and carbon management, could have big implications the future of the county's economy, local livelihoods and California's ability to achieve carbon neutrality.
Lori Pesante, civic engagement director with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, lamented a fog of disinformation she said obscures conversations about local energy production. She called for greater transparency, including a public right to inspect, monitor and question projects at any time with the help of subject-matter experts.
She recounted experiences when community members have been told to withhold comments while the industry speaks up at public forums, calling for reforms to the democratic process.
Any new industries created as part of the transition away from oil production, Pesante said, need to be sustainable for everyone's children "and their kids, and their kids."
She said there needs to be greater recognition that the energy-related economic changes taking place locally will bring tremendous loss, and that as that happens, locals need to proceed through stages of grief, from denial to bargaining to anger to depression, hopefully arriving at acceptance.
"Bakersfield and Kern County are experiencing the first four every day," Pesante said.
The other panelist, Tanya DeRivi, vice president of climate policy of the Western States Petroleum Association trade group, said lack of awareness has led to a situation in which politicians sympathetic to community concerns end up opposing every proposal coming their way.
There needs to be evaluation of scientifically validated data in a way that's inclusive and honest, she said.
Another major point of hers was that tradeoffs come with any energy source, even solar energy — "nothing is clean," she said. The oil industry's engineering and industrial expertise should serve as an asset instead of a target of blind opposition, she added.
Petroleum producers familiar with drilling and extraction may aid in producing newer forms of energy, DeRivi said, and "to the extent that they can help clean up that process, I am very much looking forward to how they can help in an environmentally friendly way."
Prior to the discussion, Gunda told the audience he had been "super-nervous" about the prospect of moderating the panel. He said the more common approach, as both panelists later agreed, was that the two sides avoid speaking to each other.
His advice was to "make sure that we lean into the conflict instead of running away."
"So much of California's economic success has been built on the shoulders of Kern County's, quote-unquote, oil and gas industry," he said.
Equity needs to be at the center of the conversation, he added. Climate change is happening and, "It is important that we address it as quickly as possible," he said.
After the panel, Gunda's take was that both sides may need to do some giving and taking. A good start would be to agree on using what he called "real data," without which, he said, "the conversation will break down."