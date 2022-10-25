 Skip to main content
Opposite sides find common ground on oil debate

It was a difficult conversation everyone agreed needed to happen. When finally it did, on Tuesday morning in front of hundreds of influential leaders in government and business gathered in downtown Bakersfield, common ground wasn't so hard to find after all.

They didn't see eye-to-eye on everything, but in the first such encounter anyone could remember, a representative of one of Kern County's most prominent social justice groups appeared to agree with an oil industry official that resolving their differences will require greater public awareness of the issues, better transparency and reliance on actual data.

