Opponents of planned tiny village in Oildale forming united front against homeless project

The document, dated September 2015, came from the county of Kern's General Services Division. It was a proposal to purchase a 2.89-acre parcel of vacant land at East Roberts Lane and Hart Street in Oildale.
The reason for the purchase by "County of Kern – Fire Department" was stated clearly in the county's proposal.
"The purpose of acquiring the premises is for County to replace Fire Station 64, currently located at 101 (E.) Roberts Lane," the document states.
The owner of the parcel at that time, Glenda Hines for the Hines Family Trust, ultimately signed the county's proposal because she and her friend and real estate broker Joseph Leon believed that the construction of a fire station there would bring a net benefit to the surrounding community.
They also believed the presence of a safe, clean fire station on that corner would not throw a monkey wrench into Leon's plans to purchase Hines' remaining 5.2 acres adjacent to the fire station — where he hoped to develop an RV park for low-income residents.
"I felt they went back on their word," Hines said of county officials' recent push to construct 50 prefabricated sleeping cabins on the parcel as a village for homeless individuals the county describes as "not capable of living in a community environment."
If it is built, the $2.8 million Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village, at 201 E. Roberts Lane, would be located directly across Hart Street from the Rasmussen Senior Center. (County documents spell it as Tiney.)
"I didn't want to do this to the neighbors," Hines told The Californian last week.
She said she never would have sold the land to the county had she any suspicion that a facility for the homeless would be built there.
She thinks the idea may be a good one elsewhere, but says plopping the "village" down in that location is a terrible idea.
She called the switch "underhanded," and said she'll be lucky if she can ever sell her remaining land.
"If you lived there, would you want this in your neighborhood?" she asked. "I lived there for over 50 years," said Hines, who has retired and moved to Ventura.
For Leon, who has managed Hines' properties and provided real estate services and advice for decades, the turnabout by the county has already cost him close to $4,500.
He had agreed to buy the remaining land, contingent on the county constructing its new fire station. He paid a professional to inspect the site and even paid county fees for documents he believed he needed in preparation for building his project.
"We were totally misled," said Leon, who provided The Californian with a copy of the county's proposal document.
Not only did the county state its intention to build a fire station on the "proposal for acquisition of vacant land," Leon said. A second document repeated the county's stated objective to build a new fire station.
"The actual purchasing document reiterated it," he said.
He has consulted with an attorney, Leon said, who advised him the documents do not have the force of contract law. Which means it appears he may have little if any legal recourse.
But what about the many residents who live near the site, he said, including elderly residents who regularly attend activities at the Rasmussen Senior Center across the street from the proposed homeless village, and residents at Teen Challenge, east of the disputed project?
"The county may be able to do this," he said, "but is it the right thing to do?"
The county and local supporters have been adamant that the project represents a net gain for Oildale and for the homeless population.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved it, and Donna Clopton, the president of the nonprofit Oildale Community Action Team, supports the proposal, as do Fred and Linda Enyeart, Oildale residents since 1962.
James Zervis, chief operations officer for the county of Kern, told The Californian earlier this month that the homeless village, with 24-hour security and extensive "wrap-around services" for its residents, would bring improvement to the area rather than degrade it.
The village, Zervis said, is the next logical step in the county's strategy to reach those individuals who are homeless, but for a number of reasons won't go into a traditional dormitory-style setting.
The county has established a track record of success at its M Street Navigation Center, he and others have argued, and the homeless center could be just what is needed to solve an ongoing problem: how to develop shelters for a class of homeless individuals who have real difficulty living and sleeping in a communal setting surrounded by other people.
The Enyearts blamed NIMBYs — "Not in my back yard" people — for trying to block the county's plan, they said in a letter sent to this reporter and Californian editors.
But opposition is also gathering steam.
Julie Carter, owner and operator of Mobile Town USA, said placing 50 to 100 homeless in the neighborhood is playing with fire.
The mobile home park that backs up to East Roberts and Manor Street, east of the proposed site, has been in her family a long time, and the incursion of homeless in and around her property has already been worrisome and expensive.
"In the last two years, I've spent over $20,000 raising the level of my gates," she said.
But still Carter finds homeless people roaming the property, she said. The Kern County Sheriff's Office is little help. Same goes for county code compliance.
And like many in the neighborhood, Carter is angry at what she believes is the county making an end-run around stakeholders in the neighborhood — the people who actually live there.
"Don't you think you should have come and talked to us," she said, speaking directly to the county. "I would have happily hosted Teen Challenge, the senior center and people in the neighborhood."
Georgia Micheau, a retired registered nurse who volunteers her time at the senior center, worked for years as a psychiatric nurse and has experience working with clients struggling with addiction.
When she read in The Californian how the county described in its own words the targeted clients as "a specific and more challenging homeless population," she was alarmed.
"When I saw that, that's a red flag for me," Micheau said.
She's not opposed to the construction of low-cost, tiny cabins for the homeless, Michaeu said. But it shouldn't be built in the vicinity of a facility where vulnerable seniors between the ages of 62 and 90 gather regularly.
"They'll all tell you it's just not a good idea," she said of the seniors she's spoken with about the project.
Michaeu fears they will be accosted by panhandlers and other forms of harassment, she said.
"It's just not a good fit for the elderly."
Should it move forward, the village project will be funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the county said, with no impact to the county's general fund.