Opponents look forward, back after ruling on Kern oil permitting

Oil activity.jpg

This 2020 file photo shows a pump station on the Kern River Oil Field.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

One day after a judge ruled Kern County may resume local oil permitting, people on both sides of the case looked forward to what may lie ahead — increased oilfield activity, possible appellate outcomes, potential regulatory intervention — and revisited how the litigation has held up drilling while also changing operational standards.

Through it all ran the question of whether years of litigation have come to an end, despite the filing this week of at least two plaintiffs appeals. There was a hope among industry players and county government Thursday that a series of lawsuits originally filed in 2015 may have finally played out.

