A six-week joint investigation into stolen VIN switch vehicles resulted in the recovery of nine high-end vehicles valued at about $340,000, 14 firearms and narcotics, plus the arrests of five people, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
The Kern County Auto Theft Task Force served search warrants at several Bakersfield locations on Thursday, a CHP news release said. The task force also recovered three illegal gambling "Fish Games" that were turned over to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the CHP said.
The task force is comprised of investigators from the CHP, Bakersfield Police Department and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
The task force was assisted by the CHP Central Division Investigative Services Unit, CHP Coastal Division Investigative Services Unit, BPD, Kern County Sheriff's Office Air Operations, Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Tulare County Sheriff's Department, Tulare Police Department, Visalia Police Department, NICB and the California DMV Investigations Unit.