The third annual Operation Lights of Thanks event has been postponed until 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at Union Cemetery in east Bakersfield, organizers said Wednesday.
Planned each year by United Veterans of Kern Memorial Day and Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Association, the event asks area residents to drop off votive candles at the cemetery office at 730 Potomac Ave.
On the day of the event, volunteers will place the candles on the graves of military veterans, and light them as a tribute to all those who have served.
The event was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, but circumstances forced organizers to reschedule.
"This is our way of giving thanks to all of Kern County's veterans," said organizer Marc Sandall. "We want everyone to know our veterans are not forgotten."