Operation Dark Nodes: BPD, Homeland Security, FBI announce results of a 'transnational,' 2-year operation

A “transnational” two-year operation to dismantle a criminal gang culminated in the arrests of 27 people in Bakersfield and the seizure of dozens of firearms and narcotics by local and federal law enforcement agencies, officials said Friday during a press conference held at the Bakersfield Police Department headquarters.

“Countless hours, nights and weekends” resulted in the confiscation of 55 rifles and silencers — some of which were automatic weapons — seven pounds of heroin, more than 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 6.5 pounds of fentanyl and $60,000 in U.S. currency, said Tatum King, a special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

