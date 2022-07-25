 Skip to main content
Opening statements delivered in case against Tastries Bakery

A court case that deeply divided Bakersfield returned Monday to Kern County Superior Court after the 5th District Court of Appeal vacated a decision allowing Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery, to deny same-sex couples wedding cakes.

Judge Eric Bradshaw heard opening statements arguing either Miller violated California law when denying a lesbian couple a cake for their wedding, or that cake-making itself is speech and protected by the First Amendment. Bradshaw will make the determination in the bench trial, which means the case will not be argued in front of a jury.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

