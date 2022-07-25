Opening statements delivered in case against Tastries Bakery

A court case that deeply divided Bakersfield returned Monday to Kern County Superior Court after the 5th District Court of Appeal vacated a decision allowing Cathy Miller, owner of Tastries Bakery, to deny same-sex couples wedding cakes.
Judge Eric Bradshaw heard opening statements arguing either Miller violated California law when denying a lesbian couple a cake for their wedding, or that cake-making itself is speech and protected by the First Amendment. Bradshaw will make the determination in the bench trial, which means the case will not be argued in front of a jury.
Kern County Judge David Lampe sided with the bakery in 2018, ruling the right to freedom of speech is outweighed by the need for the Department of Fair Employment and Housing to create an accessible marketplace. The DFEH won an appeal to overturn this decision, and the case was sent to Kern courts to be adjudicated once again.
The debate gained widespread attention after couple Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio and Mireya Rodriguez Del-Rio posted about their experience at Tastries Bakery on Facebook. Their decades-long friendship had evolved into love and both went to buy a cake for their upcoming nuptials, said their attorney Gregory Mann, senior staff counsel with DFEH.
Both tried different bakeries around town, but nothing clicked, Mann added. While driving, they spotted Tastries Bakery on Rosedale Highway and decided to give it a try, he noted.
Their first interaction with one of Miller's employees was pleasant, Mann said. But when the couple returned for a taste-testing, Miller decided to refer them to another bakery because she “doesn’t condone same-sex marriage,” the attorney added.
“(The couple) didn’t create a scene, despite feeling shocked and not really knowing what to feel, they just left,” Mann said.
It’s simple, Mann said of Miller's decision. It violates the Unruh Civil Rights Act because Miller discriminated against the couple by denying them a service on the basis of sexual orientation. The law is derived from California Civil Code 51.
Miller’s attorney, Charles LiMandri of the conservative Thomas More Society, said the cake sent a message. This dessert often is a centerpiece of weddings and celebrates that union, he said. Making a cake for the Rodriguez-Del Rios wedding authorizes same-sex marriage, which violates Miller’s freedom of expression and her beliefs as a fundamental Christian, he added.
Mann said Miller has guidelines on what cakes she will bake. She does not depict content such as sexual material, alcohol or satanic symbols. But her standards are equally applied because Miller denies these designs to all people, Mann argued. Her policy of denying cakes to same-sex couples is discrimination because she refuses business to different people, rather than everyone, Mann argued.
There is no dispute that Miller does harbor sincere religious beliefs — she said she seeks to invoke God in all her actions — but the bakery owner cannot impose those views onto her customers, Mann argued.
“DFEH did not bring this claim because of Ms. Miller’s faith,” he said. “We brought it because of Tastries’ (Bakery) conduct.”
LiMandri noted his client has no problem working with gay people and serving them in capacities outside of a wedding. Tastries Bakery’s business model is to be uplifting and positive, he said.
However, Miller’s recipes make the cake her own design, LiMandri added.
Both attorneys said their clients faced emotional distress. Miller lost six employees and was subjected to vitriol, including hate mail, once the lesbian couple’s posts went viral on Facebook, LiMandri said.
The DFEH is seeking damages and anti-discrimination training to be taught at the bakery.
Witness testimony is expected to begin Tuesday.
