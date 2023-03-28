 Skip to main content
Opening statements begin in murder trial of Cal City boys' adoptive parents

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of the California City boys’ adoptive parents.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith began laying out his case Tuesday morning why Trezell and Jacqueline West should be found guilty of two second-degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3. Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

