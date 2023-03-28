Opening statements begin in murder trial of Cal City boys' adoptive parents

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of the California City boys’ adoptive parents.
Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith began laying out his case Tuesday morning why Trezell and Jacqueline West should be found guilty of two second-degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3. Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Defense attorneys Timothy Hennessy and Victor Nassar are representing Trezell West, while Alexkia Torres Stallings and Fatima Rodriguez are defending Jacqueline West.
The Wests reported their adoptive children missing in December 2020 from California City. There was no sign of the boys or any updates until March 2022, when Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced both parents had been indicted in connection with the boys’ deaths.
Zimmer said at the news conference the boys’ bodies hadn’t been found. Prosecutor Smith said he elicited testimony from more than 50 witnesses before the Kern County grand jury, which led them to indict the parents.
Hennessy reminded the public the standard of proof for evidence during indictment proceedings is lower than what is required in a trial. During an indictment, jurors must consider a preponderance of evidence, while during a jury trial, jurors must consider evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, Hennessy told reporters soon after his client was indicted.
The indictment alleged the Wests murdered their adoptive children between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 11, 2020. Some of the allegations said both parents “induced a minor to commit or assist in the commission of the crime,” the indictment said, while also taking “advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense.”
Defendants also “threatened witnesses, unlawfully prevented or dissuaded witnesses from testifying, suborned perjury, or in any way illegally interfered with the judicial process,” according to the indictment.
A document recently obtained by The Californian indicates law enforcement conducted an investigation into the boys' deaths and determined the toddlers died from abuse, not neglect.
