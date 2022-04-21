Opening statements begin for man accused of shooting daughter-in-law

Simmering tensions between Jagjit Singh and his daughter-in-law Sumandeep Kaur Kooner erupted when Singh shot Kooner three times in August 2019, Singh's attorneys said Thursday during the opening statements in his murder trial.
Singh, a lifelong practitioner of Sikhi who at 67 who attended local temples nearly every day, overheard Kooner planning to leave her husband, defense attorney David Torres said. Singh emphatically implored her to stay, but Kooner told him to mind “'his own business,'” according to Torres, and added “'I’m going to rip off your beard and stick it up your (expletive).'" Kooner’s statements disrespected Singh’s religious beliefs, Torres said.
The 67-year-old shot Kooner, a mother of two, three times in the neck area, said Deputy District Attorney Kara Thompson. Singh shot her once from the back and then twice from the front, the prosecutor said.
“She got a job,” Thompson said, referring to Kooner. “She was raising her children in a different way. And, she was living her marriage in a different way then what (Singh) agreed with. That does not give him the right to … shoot her.”
Jurors must decide if Singh committed premeditated and deliberative first-degree murder or is guilty of — as Torres described it — committing voluntary manslaughter “under the influence of intense emotion.”
In August 2019, firefighters responded to a residence at Monache Meadows Drive for a medical emergency but instead found Kooner’s dead body, Thompson said. Singh said “'I shoot'” and pointed to himself, she added.
Firefighters found a revolver with three spent casings in the gun, Thompson said. She added Kooner’s blood was found on the gun and on the defendant’s clothing. Only Kooner and Singh were at home when she died, the prosecutor said.
Singh told police officers he decided to kill her or himself to maintain his honor, according to Bakersfield Police Department reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. He shot her once in the neck area and then another in the front of the neck, because “he didn’t want her to suffer,” the reports filed in court said.
Torres said jurors must consider the tenets of Sikhism to understand his client’s actions. He said he will call upon an expert in Sikhism and Punjabi culture.
Singh moved from Punjab, a state in India, to America in 1993, Torres said. He is recognized within the local community as an Amritdhari, meaning generally a person who devotes his or her life to Sikhi, Torres added.
“You’ll learn and understand the meaning of certain actions taken by Jagjit Singh as to why he felt the need to intervene to keep the family together,” Torres said.
The trial is expected to continue Monday.