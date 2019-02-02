This past week has seen no less than three reports of alleged misconduct — legal and otherwise — on the part of either current or former school personnel in Kern County.
How prevalent are these types of issues? It's hard to say exactly, but nationwide there does appear to be an increase.
In 2017, the Children's Center for Psychiatry, Psychology & Related Services published an article exploring just how many children are victims of inappropriate contact with educators.
Citing statistics compiled by an organization called Stop Educator Sexual Abuse Misconduct & Exploitation, it said 3.5 million students in eighth through 11th grade surveyed nationwide reported having physical sexual contact from an adult, most often a teacher or coach.
The contact ranged from unwanted touching to sexual intercourse, according to the survey.
That number rose to 4.5 million children when including other types of sexual misconduct, such as being shown pornography or hearing sexually explicit language, according to the survey.
The apparent increase of sexual contact between educators and students is in part due to the proliferation of cellphones and social media, wrote Terry Abbott, former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Education, in a 2015 article for The Washington Post.
"Nearly 80 percent of youth ages 12 to 17 own a cellphone, and 94 percent now have a Facebook account," Abbott wrote. "Classroom sexual predators have been exploiting these new, unsupervised modes of communication to develop improper relationships with students out of sight of parents and principals."
Janelle Goh, a Bakersfield therapist in private practice, said social media is where a lot of contact first occurs between teachers and students.
She said it's important to talk with your children at a young age about what's appropriate contact both in person or online. Children and teens should feel comfortable talking to their parents if something happens at school that makes them uncomfortable, she said.
Goh added it's important for parents to monitor their children's social media.
"We want to trust our kids but we can't trust everybody else," she said.
Some of the recent incidents can serve as a perfect entryway for a discussion on inappropriate behavior, Goh said. And it's important to reiterate those points and have followup conversations.
Children who have been abused will definitely show some changes in behavior, said Courtney Rayne, a local licensed clinical social worker. Different eating habits, overwhelming feelings of anger or sadness and a marked difference in sleeping patterns are a few things that can indicate a problem.
If a parent notices some of these factors, they should approach their child in a gentle manner and ask if there is anything they'd like to talk about.
"Just having an open, kind and loving dialogue with them will really help," Rayne said.
And parents, even though they're likely experiencing strong emotions wondering if someone acted inappropriately with their child, are advised to keep a calm exterior. It will help put the child at ease.
Some people recommend teachers have no social media or after-school contact whatsoever with their students.
Matthew C. Clark, an attorney at Chain Cohn Stiles, said every year he speaks to local high school coaches regarding liability in athletics. He advises them to never give out their cellphone number to students or interact with them on social media.
And every year, he said, people ignore that advice. He's had multiple cases come across his desk regarding teachers or coaches engaging in alleged inappropriate conduct with students, it often starting online or through texts.
Clark said if a coach or teacher goes against his advice and does text a student or contact them online, the message shouldn't contain anything they wouldn't be embarrassed for their mother to see.
Any sexual contact, he said, "is clearly illegal."
Recent cases
A lawsuit filed this week alleges a former assistant principal at Highland High School sexually abused a 16-year-old in 2009 who was part of a school-sponsored homeless assistance program.
The lawsuit alleges Mark Weir invited the student to participate in the program and began sexually abusing him, the abuse lasting until the victim left the school in 2011.
Local defense attorney Kyle Humphrey, who is representing Weir, has said the allegations are false and that this is just an attempt to get money from the Kern High School District.
On Wednesday, another lawsuit came to an end with a Kern County jury awarding $10 million to a girl who was allegedly molested by a computer lab tech who worked for the Lamont Elementary School District.
The suit alleged Jonathan Avalos molested the girl beginning when she was 7 years old in 2011. It ended in 2014 when she reported the alleged abuse to school officials.
And in a case that involves no apparent crime but may result in a firing, a Frontier High science teacher allegedly appeared in sexually explicit videos posted on online pornography websites. The videos quickly made the rounds locally upon their discovery, and teacher Emily Salazar has been placed on paid administrative leave.
While some local school districts made news for the wrong reasons this past week, Rayne said it's important to support and not excoriate them over the behavior of certain people who acted horribly.
"I feel compelled to say we should not throw the baby out with the bath water in terms of an entire school district or an entire school," she said.
