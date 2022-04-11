Open burning halted in Kern County following relatively dry winter

After a relatively dry winter, the Kern County Fire Department has closed the open burning period for hazard-reduction fuels.
In an announcement on Monday, KCFD said vegetation has dried to a point where it has become more susceptible to igniting, and is therefore riskier to burn. During the open burning period, county residents can dispose of vegetation around their house by lighting it on fire. It is meant to help those residents who cannot otherwise transport their green waste to a facility for disposal.
Residents in areas susceptible to wildfires must maintain defensible spaces around their homes to prevent damage.
“The theory really is that people will spend the back half of fall trimming and acquiring all of their vegetation, allowing it to cure, and then ignite it in spring,” said KCFD Division Chief Andrew Kennison.
Most rural property owners are required to maintain a 30-foot buffer zone around their homes to limit the spread of any fires that reach the boundaries.
“It’s difficult to draw the line in the sand and say that if you don’t do it, your house is going to burn down,” Kennison said, “but generally speaking, it does make a significant impact.”
He added that firefighters have used the buffer zones as places of refuge when they attempt to fight wildfires.
“In the mountains where they don’t have safe options to go, we look for homes where people have done their clearances so it’s safe for us to work in there,” he said.
This year, the moisture content of vegetation was 5 percent below the 10-year average, a consequence of the dry winter that has hit Kern County. In Bakersfield, precipitation has reached 5.01 inches since October, around .6 inches below average, according to the National Weather service.
But the city has received only 1.46 inches of rain since Jan. 1, roughly 2.25 inches below average since the beginning of the year, the National Weather Service says.
“The last three months have been pretty darn dry,” said Jim Dudley, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “And moving ahead — we were looking ahead at the longer range temperature and Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the months April, May and June — it looks like no more big extremes of temperature on average are expected. Of course, it is going to be just slightly above average, but not a whole lot.”
KCFD declined to predict whether the relatively dry winter would lead to a more severe fire season this summer. Kennison noted wildfires were unpredictable, with even wet winters preceding disastrous wildfires.
Nearly all of Kern County is now classified as being in extreme drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor. The classification is the second highest used by the agency and means fires can occur in typically wet parts of the state and fire season lasts the entire year.
Rural households in Kern County must still complete their hazard-reduction clearances by June 1 to meet a KCFD deadline. To meet the clearance, the households must mow and reduce vegetation in the buffer zones of their property to reduce fire spread.