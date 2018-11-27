The Kern County Fire Department is reminding the public that that open burning and hazard reduction is still restricted.
The restriction is due to drought and long-range weather forecasts.
The fire department is conducting prescribed burn operations Tuesday and Wednesday in areas throughout Kern County. The operations will remove brush piles and reduce fire hazards.
Each burn operation is expected to be completed by mid afternoon.
The department will allow open burning when appropriate.
