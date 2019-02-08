The Kern County Sheriff’s Office found firearms and drugs during a probation search of a residence at the 8000 block of Rocky Hill Road in Onyx, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputies from the Kern Valley Substation located three firearms, ammunition, heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and contraband indicative of drug sales during the search, the sheriff’s office said.
The firearms seized included a “GSG” .22 caliber carbine rifle with a silencer attached, a sawed-off shotgun and a .32 semi-automatic pistol.
Patrick Booth, 29, was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield on suspicion of 10 crimes including possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
