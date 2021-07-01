Only one case of delta variant identified in Kern County, but not all cases are sequenced to detect mutations

As rising levels of a more contagious coronavirus variant cause concern in neighboring counties, only one case of the delta variant has been identified in Kern.
The announcement of Kern’s sole delta variant case came on June 15, and has not been repeated. However, not every COVID-19 test is sequenced to detect the delta variant, meaning the true community spread is unknown.
First identified in India, the delta variant is potentially twice as contagious as the original form of COVID-19, and has led to coronavirus resurgences in areas such as the United Kingdom, where it has become dominant.
In California, delta made up 14.5 percent of specimens sequenced to detect variants as of June 21, up from 4.7 percent at the end of May. The California Department of Public Health reports that 372 delta variant cases have been detected in the state as of June 23.
Still, some health officials have expressed concern over the rising cases even as they say fully vaccinated individuals are well protected. Los Angeles County urged its residents this week to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, a recommendation they said was meant to protect the unvaccinated.
A small portion of vaccinated Californians are becoming ill with COVID-19. As of June 30, CDPH said 7,533 of the state’s 19.5 million fully vaccinated individuals had contracted coronavirus. Of those who have become ill, 62 have died, although the state does not know if the deceased passed away primarily due to COVID-19 or an alternate cause.
Only 11 percent of cases in the state are sequenced to detect variants, a process that is done at the state level. Kern County Public Health Services spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an email the county is not informed of the cases from Kern County that are sequenced that do not result in a variant detection.
In Kern, 55 cases of the alpha variant, and three cases of the beta variant ,have been identified. Both variants are 50 percent more likely to be transmitted, according to the CDC.