Avid Bakersfield cyclist Peter Wollesen spent a day in Grand Junction, Colo., a couple of weeks ago, and came away impressed by that city's bike-friendly streets.
"This is a city of less than 70,000 people," Wollesen said, "but they have a cycling infrastructure that is in many ways superior to ours."
Bakersfield residents who use two wheels and pedal power to get around know Bakersfield has made significant improvements in recent years in the formation of bike lanes, paths and in paying more attention to the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.
But bike buffs like Wollesen say we're not there yet.
One new effort to help Bakersfield, Fresno and Merced "get there" is the Central Valley Bikeways Project, a partnership between CalBike and Kern Council of Governments, designed to improve bicycle and pedestrian connectivity around proposed High-Speed Rail stations. Funded by a Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning grant, the project is mandated to increase access for the Central Valley’s most marginalized residents.
Asha Chandy, of Bike Bakersfield, is working with the California Bicycle Coalition, or CalBike, to get as many locals as possible to take the Central Valley Community Bikeways Survey.
The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to alter the project's outreach efforts, so they are relying on residents in all three cities to complete the online survey.
"The survey asks respondents to tag locations they go to most often," Chandy said.
Those who take the survey are also asked to tag the three most difficult intersections they've encountered while walking or cycling in the city.
Bike analysis tools are created through the aggregation of this data, she said.
Wollesen chose Rosedale Highway near Highway 99 as his worst trouble spot.
"Rosedale Highway is a mess to ride a bike in anyway," he said, "and I don’t do it often because of that."
Riding along the highway where the onramps and offramps access 99 "is a harrowing experience," he said.
The Union Avenue/Highway 204/21st Street interchange, especially when traveling east or west on 21st Street, is another intersection that could use some improvement.
"The intersection is poorly delineated and confusing for drivers," Wollesen said, "but being on a bike adds a couple of levels of difficulty."
That intersection appears to be a magnet for criticism, Chandy said, noting that a group of pedestrians tried to walk it in order to document its problems, and it took them 10 minutes to negotiate the broad, busy intersection.
Wollesen also tagged Mohawk Street southbound, south of Truxtun Avenue.
"Unlike the other two, this one is near and dear to my heart, since under normal circumstances I ride it five days a week," he said. "The bike lane narrows to only about 12 inches. Traffic races by at 55 mph as it hits an outside curve, causing vehicles to veer toward the bike lane."
Zachary Griffin, a certified League Cycling instructor, has provided cycling instruction for thousands of schoolchildren and even members of the Bakersfield Police Department.
Griffin has seen a lot of plans to improve cycling infrastructure, and a lot of good intentions to make biking and walking safer and friendlier.
But over the years he's become skeptical.
"What is the target demographic for this project?" Griffin asked. "This survey should be going out to every high school, college and university in Kern County."
Too often, Griffin said, money spent on cycling infrastructure benefits white, affluent residents, leaving less mobile, less affluent residents out of the loop.
"How does someone who lives on South P Street get to the bike path?" he asked.
Don't get him wrong. Griffin said he is all-in when it comes to making walking and riding safer and easier in Bakersfield. He's just not that confident in the area's track record.
To take the online survey on your smart phone or computer, just click calbike.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.