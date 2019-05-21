California Connections Academy Central will host an informational meeting Wednesday for Bakersfield families interested in learning about its online program and individualized approach to education.
The session will begin 6 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton Bakersfield at 5101 California Ave.
California Connections Academy Central is a tuition-free online public school for students in grades K-12. Students enrolled in the non-traditional learning environment include those who are significantly ahead or behind in the classroom, those in need of a flexible schedule and those who need individualized attention.
For more information, visit www.connectionsacademy.com/california-online-school.
