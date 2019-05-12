ONLINE SHOPPING BY THE NUMBERS

96: The share of U.S. consumers shopping online at least occasionally.

29: The percentage shopping online at least weekly (it's 37 percent among millennials).

54: The share of all U.S. shoppers who prefer shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.

77: The percentage who think online shopping will eventually eclipse in-store shopping.

19: The share of shoppers who have made a "voice purchase" using Amazon Echo or another digital home assistant.

60: The percentage of consumers who say they will likely shop at Amazon Go, the e-commerce giant's automated brick-and-mortar stores.

Sources: Walker Sands Future of Retail 2017 survey of 1,622 U.S. consumers