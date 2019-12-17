Online registration is now open for the 22nd State of the County event on Jan. 29, according to a news release.
The event will take place at the Kern County fairgrounds at 1142 South P St. from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the release.
Individual tickets are $100 each and reserved table for 10 people is $1,000. Tickets can be purchased now until Jan. 24 at www.KernEDC.com. No tickets will be sold at the door, according to the release.
For more information on sponsorships contact Sophia Gilgoervic at sophia@kedc.com or 661-862-5156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.