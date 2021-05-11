Online discussion will focus on $8 billion still available through PPP

The federal government's $284.5 billion Paycheck Protection Program is no longer available through most lenders but a locally produced webinar Wednesday will explain how disadvantaged businesses can still apply until May 31 for the remaining $8 billion in the pandemic recovery effort.
Host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, plans to provide details on the topic, as well as updates on the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program and two pandemic-related tax credits for small and medium-size business, among other recovery programs.
Participants can sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief61.
The SBDC also provides free, one-on-one consulting for local small business owners. Information is available online at www.csubsbdc.com.