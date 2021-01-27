The former owner of an Oildale honky-tonk who left town in 2017 under mysterious circumstances — even as the bar’s well-known vintage neon sign disappeared with him — has been arrested in Tuolumne County on 21 felony charges related to theft from an elder and identity theft.
Allan Thomas Rockwell, 54, the former owner of the now-defunct Trout’s Nightclub on North Chester Avenue, was arrested Jan. 19 on a felony warrant by the Sonora Police Department. According to Tuolumne County Acting District Attorney Eric Hovatter, charges are related to multiple alleged thefts from his elder uncle in the Sonora area.
“We are investigating checks written on his uncle’s account that were going primarily to a charity, or alleged charity, called Pilots of Wishes,” Hovatter told The Californian.
The tax-exempt organization, Hovatter said, is believed to be connected to Rockwell, who did not respond to a voicemail and a text message left on his cellphone Wednesday.
In addition, the DA’s office believes Rockwell obtained his 68-year-old uncle’s personal identity, allowing for multiple ATM withdrawals, fund transfers and purchases occurring between summer 2019 and April 2020.
Prior to this period, Hovatter said, the uncle became ill and was hospitalized.
“He signed over durable power of attorney, giving Mr. Rockwell permission to handle his affairs,” Hovatter said. “It was all based on an agreement determining what Mr. Rockwell could or could not do.”
After his hospital stay, the uncle began living in the home Rockwell occupied.
However, power of attorney does not give the holder the power to use funds any way he or she chooses.
These funds “must be used for their benefit,” the DA said of the account holder. “We are alleging that Mr. Rockwell used this money for purposes his uncle did not give him permission to use it for.”
Hovatter said he hasn’t established a firm estimate of the uncle’s loss, but suggested it could exceed $20,000.
“One check to the Pilots of Wishes was for $4,000,” he said. And several ATM withdrawals were for $600.
Rockwell has been released on bail.
Meanwhile, back in Bakersfield, the big fish sign that for decades marked the entrance to Trout’s Nightclub in Oildale hasn’t been seen since May 2017.
The bar, known for supporting live country music for decades, never reopened following its sudden closure. Instead, it has remained a magnet for dumped trash and graffiti.
For nearly four years, Rockwell has not commented publicly on the Trout’s sign that many believe remains a valuable part of local history — and that belongs in Bakersfield, possibly at the Kern County Museum’s Neon Plaza.
The sign appears to have been removed by Rockwell, who said in a Facebook post on May 20, 2017 that he was having the sign refurbished and restored.
Rockwell’s Facebook accounts appear to have been deleted or are inactive, although some have resurfaced on occasion over the years.
Carol Donnelly, who tended bar at Trout’s for nearly seven years, told The Californian in 2017 the sign could be in a local rental storage unit.
“He is the king of storage rentals,” she said of Rockwell. “He’s had so many all over town.”
"I guess you could say he's lying low," Bakersfield attorney Fawn Dessy told The Californian a few weeks after the sign’s disappearance. Dessy had filed a civil complaint in Kern County Superior Court on behalf of Thurman Investments Inc., which for a time owned the Trout's building after buying it at auction.
According to the complaint, Rockwell defaulted on the payment of a promissory note in March 2016 to the former owner of the building, Mortgage Lender Services.
The building at 805 N. Chester Ave. has since changed hands.
Rumors of the whereabouts of the grungy but iconic sign have continued to fly as the years passed. But there's been no solid leads.
Rockwell's court date is set for Feb. 5.