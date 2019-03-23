A year has passed, but closure remains distant for the mothers of the Bakersfield 3.
Since the murders of Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad in late March and early April of last year, followed by the subsequent disappearance of Bailey Despot weeks later, the families of the three Bakersfield residents have continued to search for answers while grieving for those they lost.
The crimes, which the families say are connected, have captured the attention of the Bakersfield community as well as the nation.
After an appearance on Dr. Phil, in January, the crimes became known to an international audience.
Daily discussions take place on the Bakersfield 3 official Facebook page, which is followed by more than 9,000 people.
But no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified by law enforcement agencies, even as the families say they know the people responsible for the crimes.
Without any answers, the families of the victims say they have had trouble moving through the stages of grief even after a year.
“I cry more even though I’m on medication,” said Jane Parrent, mother of Despot. “I go to counseling. It’s just hard not knowing where your kid is, and thinking that she’s possibly chopped up like Micah.”
Despot, 20, went missing April 25, more than a month after Holsonbake, 35, was last seen. Holsonbake and Despot had been friends, and their parents soon linked their disappearances to the death of Kulstad, 38, a friend of Holsonbake, who had been gunned down in the driveway of a south Bakersfield home on April 8.
In the following months, little progress appeared to be made on the cases, but Holsonbake’s arm was found in the Kern River in December, allowing the Bakersfield Police Department to officially classify him as dead.
No remains of Despot have been found, and she remains a missing person.
As the days go by, the families struggle to come to terms with their grief, a problem made worse by the ongoing mysteries surrounding Kulstad’s and Holsonbake’s death, and Despot’s disappearance.
“I’ll sit in my driveway with my garage door open because I don’t want to go into my house. Because it’s just another day coming to an end that I haven’t found Bailey,” Parrent said. “I have hope in the morning, and then by the time the day’s over it’s like, ‘oh, we didn’t find her today, nothing happened.’ It’s a roller coaster of emotions constantly.”
A year of searching
In the year since their children either disappeared or were killed, the three mothers of the Bakersfield 3 have learned to rely on one another.
“We’ve become very close because there’s things that we talk about that we can just be ourselves. We don’t have to put on a face to be anything other than ourselves,” said Diane Byrne, mother of Kulstad. “We are just able to lift each other up.”
She, along with Cheryl Holsonbake and Parrent, have spent the last year campaigning to not only secure justice for their children, but also help other families in similar situations as themselves.
They have spoken out on a variety of issues, and successfully lobbied the Board of Supervisors to fund the Kern County Sheriff’s Secret Witness program, a system by which anonymous people can submit crime tips.
As the mothers continued to speak out, the public’s awareness of the crimes grew. They have all said they receive hugs from strangers in the grocery store.
Online, word of the crimes has spread far and wide.
“There are people all over the world who have said they are thinking about us and praying for us, and that is amazing and unbelievable to me,” Holsonbake said. “And we’re very grateful for that.”
Even with all the support, the mothers know that nothing will bring back their children. If police made an arrest next week, they would still be locked in grief.
“It’s just not possible for our lives to ever be what they were before,” Holsonbake said. “Our family will never be the same as they were before Micah was killed and dismembered, and tossed away like trash.”
Holsonbake, Byrne and Parrent all said they hoped they would not have to go through another year without answers.
“We just have to wait,” Parrent said. “Soon, something has to change. If it doesn’t change, us moms are going to fight for change, which is what we’ve been trying to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.