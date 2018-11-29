The message behind Reindeer in Here

"Being different is normal. Every one of us in the world is different in our own special way. Different on the inside, different on the outside. Different in our hopes, dreams, and desires…and those differences should be celebrated. Reindeer In Here celebrates the differences in each and every one of us (whether human or reindeer). Santa could not be more proud that it took a DIFFERENT reindeer (with one antler smaller than the other) to come up with a DIFFERENT idea to solve Santa’s conundrum of how to get to know each individual child even better. Children are unique, reindeer are unique, and ultimately we are all unique. Reindeer In Here uses the magic of Christmas to help celebrate the uniqueness of each individual child through the idea that being different is normal."

Source: reindeerinhere.com