One year after KCSO deputy died in the line of duty, his family remembers

It hits when a song perfectly captures an emotion. Or the mere mention of his name in a conversation.
These instances trigger what the Campas family describes as “moments” — or, when they tearfully remember fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, 35, wherever they are, whatever they are doing. This past year has been replete with such sorrows after Campas died a year ago Monday in a Wasco mass shooting.
Campas’ death sent shockwaves throughout Kern County and the KCSO. A gunman, 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., killed his wife, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, and their two sons, Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, and Angel Ramirez, 17. Campas, a SWAT member, sought to rescue victims from the Ramirez house when gunfire rang out. Bullets struck him and Senior Deputy Dizander Guerrero. Guerrero survived, while Campas died July 25, 2021, at Kern Medical. Two other deputies were also struck with shrapnel, and the gunman died after deputies shot him.
“He should be here. With his kids,” mother Christine Campas said her daughter, Phillip Campas’ sister Adrianna Hernandez, thought amid a “moment.”
They were watching fireworks at Disneyland this year — the happiest place on earth, Christine Campas ironically noted — during a family trip when tears rolled down Hernandez’s face.
“I started crying. ... That’s all it took,” Christine Campas continued. “Because, I know what she’s thinking. I know what she’s thinking. His kids — no more birthdays, no more holidays with him.
“I think this year, that’s what hurts so much. Not being here for all the firsts — his wedding anniversary, his kids’ birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, nephews and nieces’ birthdays.
“We miss him. All the firsts were so painful this year.
"But, we pulled it together,” Christine Campas said.
•••
The walls of Phillip Campas’ east Bakersfield childhood home are awash with family pictures and tributes to him. His widely known dimples and toothy grin stick out amid nods to his Marine service and recognition of his ultimate sacrifice. It’s where Christine Campas and Cynthia Ruiz, one of Christine’s best friends and godmother to Phillip Campas, talked with a Californian reporter about their reflections over this past year.
Ruiz, who has known Christine — Chris, as she affectionately calls her — for decades, notes her best friend isn’t whole anymore. The death of a child changes anyone.
“I just told her, ‘Chris, you are so, so strong,’” Ruiz said. “And I, honest to God, I don’t know that I could have handled this the way you have. Because I know it’s not easy. I mean, there are so many memories in this house.”
Phillip Campas’ death tightened bonds between the Campas family, bringing even extended family members back to a reunion. They lean on each other amid difficulty, and Christine Campas noted this ordeal especially brought her and her husband, Jesse Campas, closer. Drawing upon God’s strength also provides healing, she said.
Imbuing Phillip Campas’ legacy into his kids is another buoy amid grief’s turbulent waves for Christine Campas. Phillip left behind a son, Eli, and daughters Camila Rose and Analissa Mae.
“‘Grandma, push me (on the swing)! Grandma, I’m thirsty!'” grandchildren of Christine Campas chime, which invigorates her with purpose.
She cooks for them — their favorite is spaghetti — and overhears their conversations about their dad. Her girls, as she calls them, converse about his favorite movies and food. They keep his name alive.
“They are our breath,” Christine Campas said, “of life.”
Christina Campas, the wife of Phillip Campas, said in a phone interview she always talks with her kids about good memories with their father when sadness arises. Every day, they watch videos to hear his voice. They talk about what Dad would have done in a situation. For the younger ones, it's been harder for them to fully comprehend what happened, she noted.
Christina Campas’ youngest sometimes thinks her daddy has gone hunting. Her oldest, Eli, started his football season recently and wishes Phillip Campas could give him pointers. Phillip was a standout athlete and played football while attending East Bakersfield High School.
“It's been challenging to try to navigate each child's grief,” Christina Campas said.
But the Campas family makes happy memories for the children by loving on them. Camila was promised a trip to Disneyland by her father, so they all banded together for two days of fun.
“They would say ‘Grandma, I'm so glad you're here and getting on these rides with us!’” Christine Campas said.
“And I said, ‘Grandma don’t usually ride those roller coasters,’” Christine dryly noted. “But, I am doing it for you guys.”
At times, Christine and her husband, Jesse Campas, find solace by visiting Phillip’s grave at the Bakersfield National Cemetery for quiet chats with him.
“Instead of me receiving Mother’s Day flowers or birthday flowers, we take him flowers now,” Christine Campas said. “And, we sit there. It’s the most beautiful place to sit and think.”
Friends, Sheriff’s Office members and the SWAT team check in on her and her husband. Christine will find quotes which resonate with her to propel her through the day.
“Behind this smile is a broken heart,” captures Christine Campas’ feelings.
She has no choice but to get through the day. The alternative is having depression set in. Her tears are evidence she loves deeply, and are the price she said she pays for having those feelings.
Also keeping the Campas family afloat is the support Bakersfield showered onto them. Hundreds arrived to watch Phillip Campas’ body be driven from Kern Medical to Greenlawn Northeast on July 27 last year. People across the globe sent condolences to the family, and others arrived nationwide to pay respects to Campas during his public service, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at the August memorial held at Mechanics Bank Arena.
No matter what happens, Christine Campas said, she will always show up to community events in her son’s honor.
“We were the type of parents that went to every event that our kids did and participated in,” Christine Campas said. “Well, these are like his assemblies that continue. But they're now memorials.”
They are eternally grateful, sentiments also conveyed by the fallen deputy’s wife, Christina Campas.
“It's overwhelming in a beautiful way,” Christina Campas said.
Those who had just a five-minute conversation with Phillip Campas often will stop Christina and talk about how he made them feel.
Stephen McNally, the brother-in-law of Christine Campas and who knew Phillip for 16 years, noted the attention on Phillip’s death rippled throughout the community because he touched so many lives.
“In a world where people are glued to their phones and TVs and they got stuff to do ... (people) were on the corner (of Mount Vernon Avenue) with a flag," McNally said. “I was kind of losing faith in humanity until that day.”
It was his smile — which McNally noted came from his heart and soul — coupled with his charismatic, and humble self that left an indelible mark upon everyone Phillip Campas met. He wasn’t perfect, but Phillip always sought a solution and did so compassionately, McNally noted.
McNally recalled a time when his son was injured while serving as an Army Ranger and didn’t have money to visit him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Phillip pulled together cash, handed it to him and refuted any attempts by McNally to give it back.
Only one word could describe what Phillip’s actions meant to McNally.
“Everything,” he said.
Seeing Mechanics Bank Arena teeming with thousands all for the boy they raised makes Christine Campas proud, and she could not believe all those people were there.
“But it does not bring him back," Christine Campas said.
“We don't bury our children.”