 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

One year after KCSO deputy died in the line of duty, his family remembers

It hits when a song perfectly captures an emotion. Or the mere mention of his name in a conversation.

These instances trigger what the Campas family describes as “moments” — or, when they tearfully remember fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, 35, wherever they are, whatever they are doing. This past year has been replete with such sorrows after Campas died a year ago Monday in a Wasco mass shooting.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.

Coronavirus Cases