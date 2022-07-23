One year after KCSO deputy died in the line of duty, his family remembers

If You Go

Local organizations dedicated to serving law enforcement will host a procession and vigil Sunday, the night before the anniversary of Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas' death.

6:30 p.m. Sunday: Those interested in the procession will gather at Chuy's, 8660 Rosedale Highway.

7:30 p.m. Sunday: The procession begins from Chuy's and proceeds to the Kern County Sheriff's Office headquarters on Norris Road.

The vigil is scheduled to begin shortly after 8 p.m.