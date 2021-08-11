One year after creation of river preserve, advocates see degradation, not preservation

The hikers gathered at 8 a.m. Wednesday in a riverside riparian preserve protected by law.
By the end of the hike it was clear that the number of people who openly disregard the law and disrespect the sensitive habitat along the river near Lake Ming far outnumber the small group of hikers and the law enforcement officers who try in vain to protect the preserve.
"You really don't see what's happening out here until you get up close," said Maria Polite, a member of the local chapter of the Sierra Club and one of the hikers who joined the group Wednesday.
They began their trek near the east end of the Kern River Riparian Preserve Park, a 95-acre, county-owned preserve that extends east from Hart Park to the river on the far side of Lake Ming.
"This preserve is at the mercy of those who don't know or don't care," Polite said. "This is depressing."
She was referring to public fencing that had been ripped out to gain access for motorized vehicles, which are prohibited from entering the preserve. There was evidence of damage to plants and erosion of soil by tires grinding already drought-parched natural grasses into loose sand. Trash and litter was abundant. Evidence of campfires was apparent, despite the county ordinance prohibiting "fires of any kind."
Then, it seemed, a ray of light appeared.
A couple carrying a plastic bag filled with litter they had already collected — and dragging larger trash items — emerged from the preserve. Gary and Terri Bray said they collect litter in the riparian preserve several times a week.
"Like some people adopt a highway, we adopted this place 12 years ago," said Gary Bray.
"We picked it up yesterday and Monday," Bray said, lifting the bag of litter to show that the litter is replaced daily with more trash.
Some of the hikers said the preserve has gotten worse since it was formed by county ordinance last year. Many of the hikers had advocated for the creation of the preserve, so for them, the degradation of the park is personal.
"We worked so hard to get this area recognized and codified as a preserve," said Marion Vargas. "What is happening, it shows a lack of respect for the land, for our natural resources."
But Vargas said she's learned how to respond to the disrespect.
"Action is the antidote to despair," she said, an approach she learned from a friend.
Geoffrey Hill, the county's chief general services officer, said the county is aware of the group's concerns, and has been taking action of its own.
General Services Parks and Maintenance employees have repaired the fencing along the roadway and improved the entry points into the preserve.
"We have struggled with illegal access toward the east end, by the dirt parking area," Hill said in an email.
"In the past few months the fence was torn down and a trailer was dumped in the area," he said. "We placed large tree trunks along that parking border and it helped for a time.
But the violators are relentless.
The trunks were removed over time by the public, Hill said. The damaged fencing the hikers pointed out may be replaced as early as Wednesday, Hill said.
"We have also budgeted for this current fiscal year funding for the repair of fencing in the overflow camping area, the day use area, and will use funds for additional fencing repair along the preserve park if necessary.
"I walked the preserve park with Gary Bray and Bill Cooper a few months ago and we discussed solutions for the trash in the area, among other things," said Hill. "One measure we have taken is to place trash cans at all entry and exit points with the hopes the public uses them.
"We service the cans weekly or as needed," he added. "I believe they are being used as I go by often and see trash in them."
Eddy Laine, another Sierra Club member who helped organize the Wednesday hike, said he hopes a recent increase in county trash collection fees will be used to help bolster the fight against scofflaws who trash the preserve with little fear of prosecution or fine.
County park rangers are well aware of the problems, Hill said.
"We increase enforcement as we have resources available," he said. "This year has been very busy and we are managing a lot of need in all our parks."
As the morning hike was nearing its end, two hikers came upon Eric Trevino, who was collecting discarded plastic bottles and aluminum cans for recycling. Was it another encouraging moment?
Maybe, but it seemed like a droplet in a flood. Some in the group wondered aloud if respect can ever win again.
"This is like the worst kind of vandalism," Vargas said. "This is our heritage."