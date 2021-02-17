A woman was killed and a man is being treated at an area hospital following a shooting in Delano that occurred Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Delano Police Department, Christina Armendariz, 45, was shot in the 300 block of Asti Street at about 9:44 p.m. She died at the scene of the shooting, police said.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a second victim, Sean Stanley, 24, was taken by another to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. His condition was not immediately available.
The Delano Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the agency at 721-3377 or the agency’s tip line at 721-3369.