One-time Trout's owner Rockwell found guilty of bilking uncle out of thousands of dollars

The former owner of an Oildale honky-tonk who left Bakersfield in 2017 — even as the bar's well-known vintage neon sign disappeared with him — has been found guilty in a Tuolumne County courthouse of stealing more than $30,000 from his elderly uncle.
Allan Thomas Rockwell, 55, the former owner of the now-defunct Trout’s Nightclub on North Chester Avenue, was found guilty of 17 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft from an elder and identity theft, said Tuolumne County Assistant District Attorney Eric Hovatter.
Rockwell was remanded to custody as he awaits sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 25.
The trial had been on hold since Jan. 20 when one juror, and later a second juror, became ill. The jury had already begun its deliberations.
“On Tuesday, the jury came back at 8:30 (a.m.). By 10:30, they had rendered a verdict,” Hovatter said.
According to the county prosecutor, Rockwell is facing a maximum of 16 years and four months behind bars, but it is doubtful that he will serve that much time.
“With the state of the law under (AB 109), he can only do prison time in county jail,” Hovatter said.
There are several possible sentences, he said. Rockwell could get probation plus one year in jail. Or he could receive a portion of his prison sentence to be served in Tuolumne County Jail.
A phone message and an email left for Tuolumne County Deputy Public Defender Mark Smith, who represented Rockwell in court, were not returned Tuesday or Wednesday.
According to Hovatter, the victim, Patrick "Rick" Oliver, moved to Sonora in 2010. Rockwell later began living in a home in the area owned by an elderly Bakersfield woman, and the uncle and nephew would see each other occasionally at the local Walmart, Horvatter said.
On one such occasion in 2018, Oliver was experiencing problems with his foot and asked Rockwell to look at it. The problem turned out to be gangrene, which required extensive hospitalization, recovery and home rest.
Rockwell’s uncle, who began living with Rockwell in 2019, agreed to give his nephew power of attorney to handle his finances. Rockwell, in turn, would act as his caregiver.
Their agreement was not in writing, Horvatter said. But the power of attorney was.
“He does things the old-fashioned way,” Horvatter said of Rockwell’s uncle.
He trusted his nephew to take good care of him, to protect his savings and his financial interests.
Instead, the prosecutor said, Rockwell began taking money out of Oliver’s accounts through ATM withdrawals and by writing checks to a nonprofit operated and controlled by Rockwell.
However, power of attorney does not give the holder the power to use funds any way he or she chooses, Horvatter said. These funds must be used for the benefit of the individual who surrendered power of attorney.
The defendant testified on his own behalf at trial, and at one point, appeared to begin crying, Horvatter confirmed.
"In my opinion, he came across as smug, arrogant and, at times, condescending on the stand," he said.
According to Horvatter, the elderly woman who owned the home where Rockwell was living has died, and the woman’s family has taken possession of the property.