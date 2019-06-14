One man is dead and a woman is in surgery after being involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.
Around 2 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted the suspect of a drive-by shooting that occurred in the Richgrove area, east of Delano.
The Delano Police Department responded to help TCSO deputies at the Best Western Motel north of County Line road, where the suspect was was located. Both an officer from Delano police and a deputy from the TCSO discharged their weapons, hitting two suspects, a man and a woman. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
The man died from his injuries.
At the request of Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, the Porterville Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
This story will be updated as we receive more information.
