One-stop Health Pit Stop event to provide access to physical, mental health resources

Not everyone had the means and ability to obtain physical and mental health care over the past year.
But a new event, the Here for Health Pit Stop, aims to change that by making it easier to take care of one's mental and physical health at the same time.
According to a news release, the event will be hosted by CityServe in collaboration with Dignity Health and Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. It is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at 3201 F St.
The event combines the ease of drive-thru events with a traditional health fair, the release said. Attendees will be able to park their vehicles and walk to booths to receive information on local mental health, substance use and community resources, sign up services, including Medi-Cal, Covered California, Medicare and CalFresh — and receive free health screenings. As they leave the event, the first 200 families will receive food boxes.
"There is an absolute need for events like this in our community," Kern BHRS Director Stacy Kuwahara said in the release.
"Although businesses and services are starting to open back up," she said, "COVID has caused a lot of suffering and trauma for individuals who may have never experienced mental health concerns. We're excited to partner with CityServe and Dignity Health to highlight what health care services are available in our community."
Attendees are encouraged to enter the CityServe facility from 30th Street. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the event.