One person was injured in a shooting Sunday morning at the Jack In The Box parking lot along County Line Road.
About 2:21 a.m., Delano Police officers were in the area of Randolph Street and Cecil Avenue when they heard gunshots, Chief Robert Nevarez said.
Officers checked the area and were flagged down for help near the County Line fast-food restaurant, Nevarez said. The driver told investigators he had been shot while outside the business.
He suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies took over the investigation because the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.
Sheriff’s detectives at the scene could not provide any more information as of about 6:30 a.m. Investigators appeared to be going inside the restaurant to interview potential witnesses.
