An unidentified suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a domestic violence call just before 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Nelson Street.
When officers arrived they came in contact with the suspect at the front of the residence where an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to BPD.
The suspect was later pronounced dead, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, according to BPD.
During the shooting two officers fired their weapons. Both officers will be placed on routine administrative leave pending review by the critical incident review board. No officer was injured, according to BPD.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fred Torres at 661-326-3273 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.