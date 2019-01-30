Watch TBC Media's new video-streamed show, "One on One with Robert Price," the Californian columnist's weekly webcast with a newsmaker or personality. Whether from the world of politics or entertainment, sports or law enforcement, business or news media, local, state or national, "One on One" promises lively and insightful conversation.
Today, Price talks with Jean Fuller, the former state Senate minority leader and longtime superintendent of the Bakersfield City School District. It starts at noon on bakersfield.com.
