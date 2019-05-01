Anti-semitic hate crimes are on the rise — in the U.S., in Canada and in Europe. Just Monday, in Long Beach, the FBI foiled a plan that targeted the Jewish community, among other groups. But it's not just synagogues. Houses of Worship of every mainstream faith are under siege. What can we do about it?
It pains Rabbi Cheryl Rosenstein of Bakersfield's Temple Beth-El to say it, but the time has come to consider the once-unthinkable: Bringing guns into sanctuaries for protection. That's not to say Rosenstein is in favor if it; she's not. Rosenstein, who on Wednesday joined Robert Price for his weekly noon webcast, "One on One," simply acknowledges that the recent raft of shootings in churches, mosques and synagogues makes that conversation necessary.
Rosenstein, who will step down July 1 after 26 years at Temple Beth El in Bakersfield, told Price that local Jewish leaders were scheduled to have met Wednesday night to discuss defense strategies.
Price's webcast interview with Rosenstein, who is set to be feted with an Hillel Award the evening of May 18, is available free and "on demand" on bakersfield.com.
