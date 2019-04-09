One of the most divisive figures of the past half-century, former Communist Party USA and Black Panthers member Angela Davis, is coming to Bakersfield Thursday.
Davis, the prominent 1960s counterculture activist, will be the speaker for the Kegley Institute of Ethics' spring lecture at Cal State Bakersfield's Dore Theater.
"Whatever you might think about Angela Davis personally, there's no doubt about her importance historically," Michael Burroughs, the Institute’s new executive director, said Tuesday. "She's seen a lot, she's done a lot. At a time of divisiveness, it's important to look back and see someone who has put his or her life on the line for a cause. This is chance for learning and growth."
Burroughs will appear on TBC Media's Wednesday webcast, "One on One with Robert Price," to talk about Davis, a professor emerita at UC Santa Cruz whom then-Gov. Ronald Reagan attempted to remove from her position at UCLA in 1969.
Burroughs, in his first year at CSUB, will also speak about his vision for the Kegley Institute.
The "One on One" webcast airs live at noon on bakersfeld.com and is available "on demand" afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.