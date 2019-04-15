In 2011, Barbara Grimm-Marshall, wife of Grimmway Farms' late co-founder, created the Grimm Family Education Foundation, whose Grimm Academy has changed the way students learn about nutrition, sustainability and a host of academic disciplines both standard and unique.
On Wednesday, she joins The Californian's Robert Price for TBC Media's weekly noon webcast, "One on One," to talk about the triumphs and challenges of what has proven to be a charter-school model for the state.
Her visit to the TBC Media studio comes at an alarming time for charter schools. A package of bills supported by teachers’ unions that would limit the opening of new charter campuses is making its way through the state legislature.
The bills are part of a legislative push to restrict charter schools that already has momentum. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that forces charter schools to hold open meetings and adhere to state open records laws.
Three other Assembly bills would give greater control of charter schools to local public school districts.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, has come out against the three bills, AB 1505, AB 1506, and AB 1507.
“With the Assembly Education Committee approving of anti-charter school legislation ... Sacramento Democrats in the Capitol made it clear that they want to take away the option from children and parents of attending a public charter school," Fong said in a statement.
Grimm-Marshall's appearance on "One on One" will air live at noon on bakersfield.com and will be available for free, "one demand" viewing afterward, also on bakersfield.com.
