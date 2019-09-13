One of the two men accused of being responsible for the death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton in 2017 pleaded not guilty to 12 felony charges Friday morning.
Jonathan Rae Knight, 30, appeared before Kern County Superior Court Judge Michael Bush and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder and shooting at a vehicle, among other charges after the Kern County Grand Jury indicted him and Jeremy DeWayne King, 26, on 12 felony charges. King has been issued an arrest warrant and is still at large.
Knight is being held at the Kern County Jail without bail. His trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 28, and he will appear in Kern County Superior Court Oct. 18 for a readiness hearing.
Knight turned his back to cameras after Bush granted news media permission to record his arraignment.
On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason Guyton was shot and killed while riding in a car at the 600 block of California Avenue. His 7-year-old brother, Brian Guyton, was wounded but survived. The boys were in a car driven by Davyon Vercher, a member of the East Side Crips, who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Vercher was dating the boys' mother, according to court reports.
King and Knight are known members of the West Side Crips.
Both Knight and King are charged with first-degree murder with two alleged special circumstances, including shooting from a vehicle and participating in a gang, according to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, who spoke at a press conference Thursday. The two could face the death penalty but that decision has not yet been made by the DA's office, Zimmer said.
