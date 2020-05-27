Baylee Despot, a member of the Bakersfield 3 who has been missing for more than two years, was charged along with her then-boyfriend on Wednesday in the kidnapping and murder of fellow Bakersfield 3 member Micah Holsenbake.
Despot, who was 20 when she disappeared, and Matthew Queen, 43, who is already in Kern County Jail for other charges, are accused of first-degree murder, kidnapping, torture and conspiracy charges in Holsonbake's death, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer announced in an afternoon news conference.
"Our dedication to solving this case never wavered," Zimmer said, giving credit to the district attorney's investigators and the Bakersfield Police Department for their investigative work. "We want to remind the public that our mission is to never stop searching for answers on every homicide case in Kern County."
Holsonbake disappeared in March 2018 and was presumed dead after one of his limbs was found in the Kern River. Despot's whereabouts remain unknown, Zimmer said.
The third member of the Bakersfield 3 is James Kulstad, who died in an unsolved drive-by shooting in April 2018, and who police believe is also connected to the case. Zimmer, however, said Kulstad's death was not part of the current case.
The mothers of Holsonbake, Despot and Kulstad have joined together in a relentless search to find answers to their children's murders and disappearance in the past two years. They were not present at the news conference Wednesday and could not immediately be reached by phone.
Zimmer said she spoke to Despot's and Holsonbake's mothers Wednesday morning but did not elaborate on the conversation.
A third man, Matthew Vandacasteele, was also charged with three counts in the case, which includes 34 felonies total, mostly against Queen. Vandacasteele faces charges for the alleged kidnapping of Holsonbake, and conspiracy and manufacture of assault weapons. Vandacasteele is in custody in another jurisdiction, said assistant district attorney Joseph Kinzel.
According to the charging documents, it is alleged that Queen used the garage of Vandacasteele's apartment at 3029 N. Half Moon Drive in Bakersfield to extract information from Holsonbake. Queen and Despot are alleged to have placed zip ties on Holsonbake's arms at the residence and Despot allegedly retrieved a knife from inside the apartment. The document further alleges that either Queen or Vandacasteele researched how to dissolve a human body.
Queen faces another seven charges related to a separate incident involving assault, burglary and threatening with the intent to terrorize three other victims in January 2018.
Queen faces 22 other charges related to a conspiracy to make and sell assault weapons, which Zimmer said Despot, Holsonbake and Vandacasteele were involved in.
Queen faces 50 years to life in prison, Despot faces 25 years to life in prison and Vandacasteele faces 16 years in prison if convicted of the crimes.
Despot was living with Queen at the time of her disappearance, Despot’s mother, Jane Parrent, has said.
