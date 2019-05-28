Maybe it's nostalgia. Maybe it's a sincere desire to preserve this region's mid-century history.
But it's clear many in Bakersfield are interested in seeing the city's vintage neon signs preserved and displayed locally — even when the businesses beneath them have vanished.
Sinaloa Mexican Food, one of Bakersfield's pioneering restaurants with a history that goes back to 1948, closed its doors in January. Now, one of the neon signs that has stood outside the restaurant for decades has sold, a family member confirmed this week.
"The smaller sign has been sold, although it hasn't been removed yet," said Thomas Munoz, one of the six siblings who grew up working at and ultimately running the restaurant in downtown Bakersfield.
"That buyer wishes to remain anonymous until he resets it," Munoz said of the sign near 20th and P streets. A second, larger sign, near 21st Street, remains available, he added, although it could end up simply staying with the property when it sells.
Mike McCoy, executive director of the Kern County Museum, said the museum hasn't pursued one of the signs.
"We were offered an opportunity to receive one of the Sinaloa signs but again, these are expensive projects," McCoy said. "We received Amestoy's for free and our cost will still be close to $9,000 for restoration and mounting."
Fortunately, donors came forward to cover the cost of moving and restoring the Amestoy's sign, which allowed the museum to go after it. That sign is currently at a local sign shop undergoing restoration.
"We are always interested in local vintage signs but the numbers have to pencil out," McCoy said. "I am friends with the Sinaloa owners and support whatever they decide to do."
Tommy Gelinas, the curator and founder of Valley Relics Museum in the San Fernando Valley, is interested in preserving and exhibiting the remaining Sinaloa sign. He said he's willing to pay the costs associated with transporting, restoring and remounting the sign, but he doesn't have the budget to pay much more.
The museum, located in Van Nuys, has a large collection of commercial signs, popular culture artifacts and curiosities, most connected to the history of the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. If Gelinas does acquire the sign, it wouldn't be the first time that an iconic neon from Bakersfield has been sent over the Tejon Pass to a museum in Southern California.
The animated Green Frog Market "Howdy Folks" sign, which greeted shoppers at the Alta Vista Drive store in east Bakersfield from the late 1940s until the family-owned business closed its doors in 2013, was acquired by the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.
That sign joined such iconic artifacts as an old Brown Derby restaurant sign that once stood at Hollywood and Vine and two 30-foot dragons that adorned Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
At the time of Green Frog's closure, Kern County Museum officials said they had expressed interest in the sign, but to no avail. Market owner Scott Hair told The Californian in 2013 he felt the Museum of Neon Art was the best home for the frog, being that it's "perhaps the most prestigious museum for neon art in the world" and yet still accessible to locals.
But many locals were disappointed to learn that a local icon had been removed to Southern California. An editorial in The Californian echoed their reaction.
"Green Frog owner Scott Hair's decision to unceremoniously ship a piece of our history to Southern California is stunning," the editorial said. "Simply put, the frog belongs in Bakersfield."
Meanwhile, the fate of the two Sinaloa signs remains unclear, but Munoz said the family remains willing to donate the remaining sign to the Kern County Museum, should the museum find the means to move and restore it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.