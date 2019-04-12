Bakersfield carrot giant Bolthouse Farms will be sold to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm for $510 million— roughly a third what it went for in mid-2012 — and welcome back its former CEO under a pending transaction announced Friday.
The sale completes Campbell Soup Co.'s divestment of its entire Campbell Fresh division, which the New Jersey-based company announced it would sell in September.
The buyer, Butterfly, said it specializes in ag and aquaculture, food and beverage products, food distribution and food service. Bolthouse represents its fourth investment.
Once the sale closes later this year, former Bolthouse President and CEO Jeff Dunn will resume his leadership of the company, Butterly stated. Dunn led Bolthouse from 2008 until 2016. He now serves as operating partner at Butterfly.
"Bolthouse Farms holds a special place in the produce industry and my team and I are deeply committed to strengthening and broadening Bolthouse Farms' unique legacy," Dunn said in a news release Friday. "We can't wait to get started."
Bolthouse was founded in 1915. With headquarters in Bakersfield and Santa Monica, the company is a leader in fresh carrots and premium, refrigerated drinks.
Butterly said Bolthouse has access to more than 65,000 acres of prized growing land, nationwide fresh distribution capabilities and a state-of-the-art carrot and beverage processing facility. It also has 2,200 employees, up from 2,100 when Campbell bought it seven years ago, and operations in Bakersfield; Hodgkins, Ill.; Wheatley, Ontario; and Prosser, Wash.
