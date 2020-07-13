One new death and 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Kern County's public health website Monday morning.
There have now been 98 deaths and 6,611 total confirmed cases since the first one was announced March 13.
State data showed hospitalizations increased Saturday to a new high of 249 but dropped by 11 cases to 238 on Sunday.
More than 87,000 tests have been done so far, according to county public health data, with 80,100 coming back negative and 785 tests pending.
Has anyone noticed that MORE people are becoming infected SINCE wearing masks became a requirement.....and since the protesting was allowed. If face masks are the answer, and 90% of the people in public are wearing them, why are more and more people testing positive? Next time you go out count 20 people and you'll see 2 of them not wearing masks. Yet, more and more people are testing positive. So something isn't right. Either masks do no good or the testing is a lie.
Oh, please, New Comment, stop making sense! You will upset the irrational!
@IV: Riddle me this...
The MSM is reporting no connection between the spike in cases and the protests...
Yet, singing is forbidden as part of a church service...
Is singing more likely to spread the virus than screaming and yelling at the top of one's lungs during a shoulder-to-shoulder protest with thousands of people in close proximity??
Just thinking out loud...
Gene Pool: Stop watching MSN and/or CNN. They don't report on news that go against their narrative. Ever notice that they do not report on the policeman that are killed yet report on any BLM "peaceful" protestors?
I have read recent that the masks do not guarantee that you won't still get the virus. I think there is much they still do not know about this virus.
Winco, Vons and Albertsons have signs up but no one is policing masks. I'm calling the county tomorrow. Nobody should be allowed in a grocery store without a mask.
So every is dumb but you? The Governor, teacher's unions, scientists? If you want to make the world a better place take a look at yourself and make the change!
America is flailing compared to most of the world. You're the reason why.
You are on fire! And correct!
A few years ago I said "there is a disincentive to fix a problem. If you fix a problem the money dries up." Why would agencies, or even so-called "non-profits" want to fix a problem 100% if you are in essence killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Instead, make the problem worse and the state programs and federal monies will keep pouring in so we can graft from those $$$. Let's plant thousands of acres of "hemp" around Arvin, a block away from Arvin High. Let's get $20k from marijuana collectives to petition the board for licenses and data, aka "cusultation" fees and a vote. Let's release 10k prisoners early into the streets for "safety's sake". Let's conveniently place pallets of bricks right next to the business district as we agitate the losers in life, so we can send a message to the privileged who don't pay enough taxes for our liberal programs. Please VOTE in November. End the gravy train for these radicals. The left are losers. Vote for America
Vico 17: Excellent posting, and true. TRUMP 2020! He is pro-police, pro-soldiers, and pro-working class.
It's always so impressive when you say it in all caps....does your mother know you're playing with the computer...?
Oh good! We're off the watchlist! Guess I don't have to wear the mask now after all! Hooray!!
Oh good! We're off the watchlist! Guess I don't have to wear the mask now after all! Hooray!!
Moardeeb: The "guidelines" have changed, almost from day to day. It's been proven that face masks don't stop you from getting COVID. The worldwide economy cannot shut down, including our food supply, due to this virus. Old people are the ones that have to worry, but the rest of the population should not have a great worry about it. If another virus hits us, which is far worse, what do we do? Commit suicide? The longer businesses cannot open up, the worse it will be for all of us. Some people believe that this is done with purpose so our economy can go to a Marxist or socialist economy and rid ourselves of Capitalism. If the Greenies cannot get the rest of us to follow them, they will do everything, including using this virus, to get us all to do as they say.
States did not follow the CDC guidlines and now they are paying dearly. Our Governor was pushed by "open uppers" constantly. Trump is attacking our leading scientists and doctors. Just like China did ironically! Remember that?
If you want any sort of normal life to come back in the next year, follow the scientific facts and data. Don't be a fool following a fool. He doesn't care about you or your kids, just getting reelected.
Moardeeb: .....and the ones without a brain support Biden.
More Caps...please...!!
Your comments is not only ungrammatical, but is unintelligible. Try again.
ddlobo: Amen!
I wonder what percentage of people are just going to ignore wearing face masks altogether.
Only the stupid and delusional ones who don't care about themselves and their families, much less anyone else. Those adults, who never matured beyond the rebellious behavior toward their parents.
