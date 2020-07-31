The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new coronavirus-related death and 924 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning.
The total local case count now sits 19,345 since the first was reported March 13. There have 140 COVID-19 fatalities in Kern during that time, according to county data.
Of the local cases, 5,593 individuals have recovered from the virus and 13,368 patients are recuperating at home, county data shows.
According to state records, there's 230 patients being treated at local hospitals, 76 of which are in the ICU.
