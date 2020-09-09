The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported one new death and 169 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 30,381 since reporting began in mid-March. Total deaths stand at 297.
The state reports that 84 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 26 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Monday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
(3) comments
So now we have audiotape of the President proving he misled us about the virus. In his own voice saying "the virus is very deadly." And saying much worse than any flu.
I don't need to say anything else about the President's homicidal negligence. He said it himself and was dumb enough to get recorded.
Where’s Mrdipchit? Regale us with your mentally challenged rhetoric... C’mon prove me right! LOL
*yawn*
