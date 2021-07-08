'One more door': Bakersfield Homeless Center debuts 40-bed expansion

The Bakersfield Homeless Center debuted a new 40-bed expansion Thursday, the latest in a string of projects meant to address homelessness in the city.
Over the last year, Bakersfield and Kern County have opened two homeless navigation centers, expanding the available beds by the dozens. The Mission at Kern County added 40 extra beds in January and the Homeless Center added 30 beds last year.
The addition to the Homeless Center will serve single women, one of the most vulnerable populations of those experiencing homelessness.
“It’s entirely unsafe for a single woman to be on the street, and right now we are going into a time where we are going to have extreme heat,” said Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill. “We want to make sure that there is a safe, dignified alternative to living outside. These beds make that possible for single women. Normally every year we have absolutely no space because there are insufficient beds for single women.”
Funded by a designation of state grant funds from the city of Bakersfield, the $650,000 project increases the Homeless Center’s capacity to 244. The new expansion is the only air-conditioned location on the property, creating high demand among the clients of the Homeless Center.
“They are anxious to move in,” said Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager for the Homeless Center, noting the building would be used Thursday night for the first time.
The new beds are housed in a building that used to hold the Homeless Center’s job development and housing placement departments. Those functions are in the process of being moved to a new location on Union Avenue. The move is expected to be completed by next month.
As part of the project, the Homeless Center also installed a prefabricated bathroom facility with showers connected to the dorm.
The Homeless Center celebrated the expansion with a ceremony Thursday morning, attended by city staff and Homeless Center employees. Mayor Karen Goh cut a ribbon to officially open “one more door” for homeless help.
“Every person merits dignity and respect,” Gill said. “It is very difficult to attain that living outside. Not everyone wishes to live outside. I am grateful that we are now able to offer additional space so that women now can come in and be safe and cared for.”