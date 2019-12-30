Four children and two adults escaped a house fire early Monday on Pioneer Drive in east Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
One family member suffered a minor injury while leaving the home and was taken by ambulance for further evaluation, a news release said. No further details were given.
When firefighters arrived on scene around 2 a.m., smoke was coming from the front door and the eaves of the home. The fire caused $25,000 damage to the home.
