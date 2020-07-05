Eli Valdovinos Jr., 31, was arrested after a DUI crash that killed his passenger on Saturday night about 4 1/2 miles north of Highway 178, south of Rancheria Road, according to California Highway Patrol.
Valdovinos was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup at about 9:51 p.m. when it lost control, hit a berm and overturned, ejecting the driver and his passenger, who were not wearing seat belts.
Valdovinos suffered moderate injuries and was arrested. The passenger died after being taken to Kern Medical.
Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at (661) 396-6600.
