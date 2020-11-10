One man was killed and another injured after they were ejected during a rollover crash in northwest Bakersfield Monday night, police said.
The crash happened near the intersection of Noriega and Allen roads at about 8:30 p.m. Officers said in a news release that their investigation found that the driver turned east onto Noriega Road, then accelerated and lost control of the vehicle. It overturned, and the two men were ejected.
The more severely injured man was taken to Loma Linda Medical Center where he later died of his injuries, according to police. The second occupant suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 327-7111.