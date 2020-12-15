One man was arrested during a vehicle pursuit on Saturday night in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Another suspect fled during the incident and has not been located, KCSO said in a news release.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a red Honda Sedan in the area of E Street and Highway 46 at 11:30 p.m.
During the investigation, the driver, 20-year-old Mario Pacheco, drove away, KCSO said. After a short pursuit, Pacheco yielded to deputies near Annin Avenue and Rose Street. An unknown Hispanic male passenger had fled the car, however, and was not located, KCSO said.
The news release stated that a .40 caliber handgun that was discarded during the pursuit was found near the Wasco Gas convenience store.
Pacheco was arrested and taken to the Central Receiving Facility where he was booked for multiple weapons violations and delaying an investigation, KCSO said.