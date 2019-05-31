If you have donated blood at Houchin Blood Bank the last 33 years, you may have been greeted by a friendly face that later turned into a friend.
As Susan Palla, a donor screener, is taking one's vitals, the two start talking and asking questions about each other's families and before they know it, they feel like they have known each other their entire lives.
"I’ve met so many wonderful donors over the years, many of them feel like my family because they come regularly," she said.
Surrounded by friends and family members, Friday marked Palla's last day on the job, ending 33½ years at the blood bank. Former CEO Greg Gallion said it marks the end of an era.
"She's an extraordinary individual who has been so giving and so gracious to the entire donor base at Houchin Blood Bank," he said. "She has a personality that is topped by nobody."
The blood bank's mission statement, "People live when people give," struck a chord with Palla after seeing the importance of blood donation personally. In the early 1980s, Palla's father had to have a portion of his liver removed. He needed 9 pints of blood to keep him alive, and because there were selfless people out there that donated blood, she said, he lived.
"I was just in awe," she said. "These people had given and it saved his life."
In 1985, a friend suggested she apply for a job at the blood bank and Palla interviewed with Amanda Mason. Mason, who was at her side Friday during Palla's goodbye luncheon, said she could still remember what Palla was wearing during her interview: a white skirt and orange sweater.
"As usual she was beautiful, all put together," Mason said. "We started talking and it turned out to be one of those situations where it's someone you could talk to all day long."
Palla worked part-time for 14 years and switched over to full-time once her children were grown up. In addition to being a donor screener, she was an administrative assistant to Gallion when he became CEO, and she trained newcomers.
In the years since she walked through Houchin's doors on her first day, the friendships Palla has made with colleagues have blossomed.
Loreen Stephens and Pam Hornbuckle, both retired blood bank employees and Palla's friends, said they felt an immediate connection with her.
"We met in January 1991 and we were on a mobile in Ridgecrest and we got snowed in. They got a hotel ... Susan and I roomed together that night and it grew from there," Hornbuckle said. "I don't have a sister, she doesn't have a sister, so we just made each other our sisters."
Stephens also said she could see Palla's potential when she was training her because "she was so good with the donors and did her job exactly the way it was supposed to be done."
Donors even gained a friend. A member of Houchin's 21-gallon club, Brian Landis, said whenever he would come in he would look forward to seeing Palla.
"You have questions you go through with the screening and (we would) crack jokes and it makes it a little more interesting," he said. "It wasn't just poking a needle in, it was making you feel comfortable."
Houchin Blood Bank is also where Susan met her husband, Doug Palla, former director of quality assurance. Guests at the luncheon said they knew a romance was kindling between the two of them before they started dating, and Doug Palla thanked her for "all the time we spent together."
As for what retirement has in store for her, Palla will first be heading to Pismo Beach with Hornbuckle for a girls vacation where they will be drinking wine.
"It's been an honor to work here with so many people. I can't believe this is it," she said. "It's bittersweet that this is my last day."
Though she does not know exactly how many gallons of blood from donors she has helped collect over the years, "thousands" is a safe estimate, she said.
