One killed in single-vehicle crash on Edison Road

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a 38-year-old Lamont man was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash on South Edison Road near the intersection of East Wilson Road.
The man’s gray 2012 Jeep Liberty was heading south on Edison Road around 11:50 p.m., when the vehicle veered off the road and onto the right shoulder and crashed into two separate power poles, before coming to a stop on its hood in a dirt field adjacent to the road.
The driver, the Jeep’s lone occupant, was not wearing safety equipment and was thrown from the vehicle, causing fatal injuries, according to the CHP’s preliminary investigation.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released. The possible involvement of drugs and alcohol is under investigation, according to CHP officers.